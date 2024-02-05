U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron lace up a pilot’s G-suit during the Aviation Training Relocation exercise at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2024. The ATR program in Japan is designed to enhance operational readiness and bilateral interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force while mitigating the noise impact of military flights on local communities around crowded bases. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 20:37
|Photo ID:
|8230240
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-TE598-1045
|Resolution:
|5585x3727
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|HYAKURI AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ATR Program Strengthens U.S.-Japan Alliance at Hyakuri [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
