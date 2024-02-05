U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron lace up a pilot’s G-suit during the Aviation Training Relocation exercise at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2024. The ATR program in Japan is designed to enhance operational readiness and bilateral interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force while mitigating the noise impact of military flights on local communities around crowded bases. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2024 Date Posted: 02.07.2024 20:37 Photo ID: 8230240 VIRIN: 240129-F-TE598-1045 Resolution: 5585x3727 Size: 3.94 MB Location: HYAKURI AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ATR Program Strengthens U.S.-Japan Alliance at Hyakuri [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.