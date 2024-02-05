ATR Program Strengthens U.S.-Japan Alliance at Hyakuri

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2 takes off from Hyakuri Air Base, Japan in support of the Aviation Training Relocation exercise Jan. 29, 2024. This exercise, part of the ongoing ATR program, highlights the deepening cooperation between the U.S. and Japan, enhancing interoperability and readiness for real-world contingencies. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

Date Taken: 01.29.2024
Location: HYAKURI AIR BASE, JP