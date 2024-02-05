Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATR Program Strengthens U.S.-Japan Alliance at Hyakuri [Image 8 of 14]

    ATR Program Strengthens U.S.-Japan Alliance at Hyakuri

    HYAKURI AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots receive a pre-flight brief prior to take-off during the Aviation Training Relocation exercise at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2024. Engaging in joint training missions with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, the ATR program serves as a testament to the shared commitment to regional security and operational excellence. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 20:37
    Photo ID: 8230242
    VIRIN: 240129-F-TE598-1069
    Resolution: 6214x4147
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: HYAKURI AIR BASE, JP
    PACAF
    Japan
    USFJ
    ATR Program
    INDOPACOM
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

