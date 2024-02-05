U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots receive a pre-flight brief prior to take-off during the Aviation Training Relocation exercise at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2024. Engaging in joint training missions with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, the ATR program serves as a testament to the shared commitment to regional security and operational excellence. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 20:37
|Photo ID:
|8230242
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-TE598-1069
|Resolution:
|6214x4147
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|HYAKURI AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ATR Program Strengthens U.S.-Japan Alliance at Hyakuri [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT