U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots receive a pre-flight brief prior to take-off during the Aviation Training Relocation exercise at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2024. Engaging in joint training missions with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, the ATR program serves as a testament to the shared commitment to regional security and operational excellence. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2024 Date Posted: 02.07.2024 20:37 Photo ID: 8230242 VIRIN: 240129-F-TE598-1069 Resolution: 6214x4147 Size: 2.92 MB Location: HYAKURI AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ATR Program Strengthens U.S.-Japan Alliance at Hyakuri [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.