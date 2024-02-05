U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 35th Fighter Wing perform post-flight checks after arriving at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. F-16 Fighting Falcons from Misawa Air Base arrived to conduct the Aviation Training Relocation exercise. Not only does this training exercise increase the Wing’s readiness in air-to-air mission sets, but it also supports theater security cooperation and combined interoperability with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 20:37
|Photo ID:
|8230234
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-TE598-1142
|Resolution:
|7143x4767
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|HYAKURI AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ATR Program Strengthens U.S.-Japan Alliance at Hyakuri [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
