ATR Program Strengthens U.S.-Japan Alliance at Hyakuri

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 35th Fighter Wing perform post-flight checks after arriving at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. F-16 Fighting Falcons from Misawa Air Base arrived to conduct the Aviation Training Relocation exercise. Not only does this training exercise increase the Wing’s readiness in air-to-air mission sets, but it also supports theater security cooperation and combined interoperability with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

