ATR Program Strengthens U.S.-Japan Alliance at Hyakuri

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Keegan Dale, 13th Fighter Squadron commander, meets with Japan Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Tomohiro Matsuura, 7th Air Wing commander during the Aviation Training Relocation exercise at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, Jan. 30, 2024. This exercise, part of the ongoing ATR program, highlights the deepening cooperation between the U.S. and Japan, enhancing interoperability and readiness for real-world contingencies. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

