Operation lifeline: 51st MDG conducts mass casualty training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Medical Group participate in a mass casualty training event during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. The mission of the 51st MDG is to maintain and ensure medical readiness for contingencies by providing high-quality, trusted care for approximately 8,000 enrollees and 20,000 beneficiaries. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

