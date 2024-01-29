Operation lifeline: 51st MDG conducts mass casualty training

A U.S. Air Force Airman simulates as a triage patient in a mass casualty training event during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. The 51st Medical Group received 80 simulated patients during the training event that had a range of injuries including ​​lacerations, severe burns, hearing loss and altered mental states. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

