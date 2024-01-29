Operation lifeline: 51st MDG conducts mass casualty training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Medical Group treat simulated triage patients in a mass casualty training event during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. During the training event, 80 simulated patients were brought to the 51st MDG to be treated. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

