U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 51st Medical Group put on Mission Oriented Protective Posture level four gear during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. MOPP 4 should be established when a unit will be operating within an area of contamination, or if there is an imminent threat of attack. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 00:05 Photo ID: 8226655 VIRIN: 240201-F-VU029-2030 Resolution: 4138x2956 Size: 1.15 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation lifeline: 51st MDG conducts mass casualty training [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.