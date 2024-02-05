Operation lifeline: 51st MDG conducts mass casualty training

The 51st Medical Group conducted a mass casualty training event during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. Through the duration of BM24-1, Airmen improve their readiness skills while showcasing their contingency capabilities. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

