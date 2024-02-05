Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation lifeline: 51st MDG conducts mass casualty training [Image 2 of 10]

    Operation lifeline: 51st MDG conducts mass casualty training

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    The 51st Medical Group conducted a mass casualty training event during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. Through the duration of BM24-1, Airmen improve their readiness skills while showcasing their contingency capabilities. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    This work, Operation lifeline: 51st MDG conducts mass casualty training [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness
    training
    mass casualty
    Beverly Midnight
    51st MDG
    BM24-1

