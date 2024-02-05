51st FW concludes Beverly Midnight 24-1

Photo By Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Medical Group participate in a mass...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Medical Group participate in a mass casualty training event during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. The mission of the 51st MDG is to maintain and ensure medical readiness for contingencies by providing high-quality, trusted care for approximately 8,000 enrollees and 20,000 beneficiaries. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens) see less | View Image Page

Members assigned to Osan Air Base conclude Beverly Midnight 24-1, a combined tactical and operational training event hosted jointly by the 51st and 8th Fighter Wing, at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, from Jan. 28 - Feb 2, 2024.



BM24-1 is part of an annual, continuous training schedule designed to strengthen the capabilities and readiness of the 51st and 8th FWs.



Some of the 51st FW’s priorities for this training event included: generating and employing combat airpower in support of allied efforts, defending the base to protect mission generation capabilities, recovering the base, and receiving and staging inbound forces.



“We conduct full-spectrum exercises like these to refine our readiness,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Willliam McKibban, 51st FW commander. “This guarantees we can generate, execute and sustain combat airpower at the highest operational tempo in order to defend the freedom of the more than 51 million lives here on the peninsula.”



Throughout the training event, Airmen were evaluated on response and recovery procedures, tactical combat casualty care, mission-oriented protective posture, and post-attack reconnaissance actions amongst several other unit-specific measures.



“Our wing has made continuous improvements to guarantee we are capable to Fight Tonight,” said Maj. Alexandria Schwartz, 51st FW director of inspections. “With Osan being the most forward deployed permanently-based wing in the Air Force, our responsibility under the Inspector General office is to ensure we identify any discrepancies or safety concerns by helping continuously train to maintain the high level of full-spectrum readiness required to execute the mission proficiently and effectively.”



Routine training events like BM24-1 help maintain the 51st FW level of readiness required to accomplish the ‘Fight Tonight’ mission and allow members to practice contingency response, evaluate performance while sharpening critical skills.