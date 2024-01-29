A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 51st Medical Group takes notes while treating a simulated triage patient in a mass casualty training event during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. Simulated patients came to the 51st MDG with a range of ailments, allowing medics to test their abilities to effectively treat the patients and practice contingency operations. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 00:05
|Photo ID:
|8226662
|VIRIN:
|240201-F-VU029-2294
|Resolution:
|4094x2924
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation lifeline: 51st MDG conducts mass casualty training [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
