Operation lifeline: 51st MDG conducts mass casualty training

A U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quashon Skinner, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron pharmacy non-commissioned officer in charge, prepares an injection in a mass casualty training event during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. Medical education and training ensures all 51st Medical Group Airmen are equipped with fundamental, life saving clinical skills. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

