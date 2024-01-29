Operation lifeline: 51st MDG conducts mass casualty training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Medical Group move a simulated patient on a gurney in a mass casualty training event during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. Simulated patients were transported inside after being prioritized in distinctive categories to allow emergency room personnel to simulate treating the most critically injured first upon their arrival. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

Date Taken: 02.01.2024
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR