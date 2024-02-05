U.S. Air Force Capt. John Namgoong, 51st Medical Group triage officer, speaks to a simulated triage patient in a mass casualty training event during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. The 51st MDG medics prepare daily for any contingencies if and when they occur, with the foremost priority being ready to fight tonight. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 00:05 Photo ID: 8226658 VIRIN: 240201-F-VU029-2164 Resolution: 3552x2841 Size: 802.69 KB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation lifeline: 51st MDG conducts mass casualty training [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.