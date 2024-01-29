YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 1, 2024) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Johnathon Parks, right, from Cedar Park, Texas, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Zongchi Xiong, from Saint Paul, Minnesota, simulate assembling a ram fan during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 1. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during general quarters drill [Image 29 of 29], by PO3 Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
