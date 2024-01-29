Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during general quarters drill [Image 28 of 29]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during general quarters drill

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 1, 2024) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Johnathon Parks, right, from Cedar Park, Texas, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Zongchi Xiong, from Saint Paul, Minnesota, simulate assembling a ram fan during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 1. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Drill
    CVN 76
    GQ
    Damage Control
    TCCC
    Sailors
    USS Ronald Reagan

