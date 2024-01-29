YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 1, 2024) Chief Logistics Specialist Justin Jester, from Fairfield, California, moves mail down a ladder well aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 1. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 07:23 Photo ID: 8221371 VIRIN: 240201-N-EC000-1024 Resolution: 4192x2994 Size: 1.44 MB Location: JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors move and process mail [Image 29 of 29], by PO3 Kaleb Birch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.