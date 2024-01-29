USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors move and process mail

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 1, 2024) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Guerriero, from Daytona Beach, Florida, moves mail in the hangar bay of U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 1. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)
