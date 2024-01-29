USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during general quarters drill

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 1, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Anastasia Levitski, from Tucson, Arizona, simulates Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) on Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class Alyssa Eberle, from Temecula, California, during a general quarters drill in the foc’s’le aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 1. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

