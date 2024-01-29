USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during general quarters drill

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 1, 2024) Retail Specialist 3rd Class Dylan Tran, from Long Beach, California, simulates Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) on Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Imani Cothran-Hickman, from Grayson, Georgia, during a general quarters drill in the foc’s’le aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 1. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

