USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during general quarters drill

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 1, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Diana Piaz-Pacheco, right, from Madison, Wisconsin, and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton, from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, perform training on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) during a general quarters drill in the foc’s’le aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 1. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 Location: YOKOSUKA, JP [Image 29 of 29]