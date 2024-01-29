USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during general quarters drill

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 1, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Diana Piaz-Pacheco, right, from Madison, Wisconsin, and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton, from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, perform training on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) during a general quarters drill in the foc’s’le aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 1. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)
