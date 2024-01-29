YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 31, 2024) Buddhist monks pose for a picture with Sailors on the flight deck during a tour of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 31. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 07:23
|Photo ID:
|8221368
|VIRIN:
|240131-N-OE145-1111
|Resolution:
|5409x3610
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Buddhist monks [Image 29 of 29], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
