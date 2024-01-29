Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Buddhist monks [Image 18 of 29]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Buddhist monks

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    01.31.2024

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 31, 2024) Cmdr. Justin Hayes, center, a chaplain, speaks to Buddhist monks on the flight deck during a tour of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 31. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 07:23
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    CVN 76
    Japan
    Sailors
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Buddhism
    Visitors

