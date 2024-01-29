YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 1, 2024) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Guerriero, left, from Daytona Beach, Florida, helps Cmdr. Tim Leonardi, from Davidsonville, Maryland, send a personal package in the post office of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 1. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 07:23
|Photo ID:
|8221373
|VIRIN:
|240201-N-EC000-1076
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors move and process mail [Image 29 of 29], by PO3 Kaleb Birch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
