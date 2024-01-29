79th FS “Tigers” charge into Bamboo Eagle

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nabot Awalom, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, prepares an F-16C Fighting Falcon at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada to depart for Bamboo Eagle (BE) 24-1 Jan. 26, 2023. The 79th Fighter Squadron deployed for BE 24-1 24-1 to participate in an advanced training environment alongside sister services and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

