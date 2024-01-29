U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nabot Awalom, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, prepares an F-16C Fighting Falcon at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada to depart for Bamboo Eagle (BE) 24-1 Jan. 26, 2023. The 79th Fighter Squadron deployed for BE 24-1 24-1 to participate in an advanced training environment alongside sister services and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 16:06
|Photo ID:
|8220342
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-VV695-1576
|Resolution:
|5614x3743
|Size:
|765.74 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 79th FS "Tigers" charge into Bamboo Eagle [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS
