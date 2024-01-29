U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexander ‘Knight’ Prevendar, 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) commander, shows squadron pride before taking off for Bamboo Eagle (BE) 24-1 from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 26, 2023. BE 24-1 provides the 79th FS a flexible and combat-representative training environment designed to sharpen combat skills and enhance interoperability while building communication skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 16:06
|Photo ID:
|8220339
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-VV695-1570
|Resolution:
|3725x2483
|Size:
|477.05 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 79th FS “Tigers” charge into Bamboo Eagle [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
