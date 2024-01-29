U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexander ‘Knight’ Prevendar, 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) commander, shows squadron pride before taking off for Bamboo Eagle (BE) 24-1 from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 26, 2023. BE 24-1 provides the 79th FS a flexible and combat-representative training environment designed to sharpen combat skills and enhance interoperability while building communication skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 16:06 Photo ID: 8220339 VIRIN: 240126-F-VV695-1570 Resolution: 3725x2483 Size: 477.05 KB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 79th FS “Tigers” charge into Bamboo Eagle [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.