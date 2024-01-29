79th FS “Tigers” charge into Bamboo Eagle

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Seth Howell, 515th Air Mobility Element (AME) air transportation specialist, helps load cargo onto a C-130 Hercules at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada to be used by the 79th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) in Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Jan. 26, 2023. The 79th FGS worked alongside the 515th AME to deliver personnel and equipment to a simulated remote location to generate fighter aircraft in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

