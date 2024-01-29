U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 79th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) board a C-130 Hercules at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, to participate in Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Jan. 26, 2023. The 79th FGS exercised Agile Combat Employment techniques while mobilizing Airmen and equipment, simulating ready force generation to a remote forward operating location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 16:06
|Photo ID:
|8220333
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-VV695-1052
|Resolution:
|5176x3697
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 79th FS “Tigers” charge into Bamboo Eagle [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
