    79th FS “Tigers” charge into Bamboo Eagle [Image 5 of 10]

    79th FS “Tigers” charge into Bamboo Eagle

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A 515th Air Mobility Element unit patch is worn by an Airman during a cargo loadout at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada for Bamboo Eagle (BE) 24-1 Jan. 26, 2023. The 79th Fighter Generation Squadron deployed for BE directly from Red Flag-Nellis 24-1, testing their ability to mobilize a combat ready force in a forward deployed environment with limited personnel and resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 79th FS “Tigers” charge into Bamboo Eagle [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    79th FS
    79th FGS
    Red Flag-Nellis 24-1
    BENAFB
    RFNAFN

