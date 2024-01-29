79th FS “Tigers” charge into Bamboo Eagle

A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, carries 79th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) personnel and equipment to March Air Reserve Base, California, for Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Jan. 26, 2023. The 79th FGS exercised Agile Combat Employment techniques while mobilizing personnel and equipment to effectively deliver a combat capable force into a contested environment during a simulated scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

