A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, carries 79th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) personnel and equipment to March Air Reserve Base, California, for Bamboo Eagle 24-1 Jan. 26, 2023. The 79th FGS exercised Agile Combat Employment techniques while mobilizing personnel and equipment to effectively deliver a combat capable force into a contested environment during a simulated scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 16:06
|Photo ID:
|8220335
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-VV695-1249
|Resolution:
|3622x2587
|Size:
|479.68 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 79th FS “Tigers” charge into Bamboo Eagle [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
