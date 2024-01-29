U.S. Air Force Capt. Josiah ‘Fume’ Savoie, 79th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepares to depart for Bamboo Eagle (BE) 24-1 from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 26, 2023. BE 24-1 tests the 79th Fighter Squadron’s ability to quickly deploy and operate effectively in distant locations while maintaining timely force generation capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 16:06
|Photo ID:
|8220340
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-VV695-1578
|Resolution:
|5125x3661
|Size:
|758.31 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 79th FS “Tigers” charge into Bamboo Eagle [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT