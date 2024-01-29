79th FS “Tigers” charge into Bamboo Eagle

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon prepares to depart for Bamboo Eagle (BE) 24-1 from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 26, 2023. BE 24-1 provides advanced training in air dominance and includes robust efforts to ensure total readiness through combat-representative training scenarios across multiple domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

