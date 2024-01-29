U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 515th Air Mobility Element load cargo onto a C-130 Hercules at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada to be used by the 79th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) in Bamboo Eagle (BE) 24-1 Jan. 26, 2023. The 79th FGS deployed to March Air Reserve Base, California, for BE 24-1 to train in a combat-representative training environment alongside sister services and allied partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 16:06
|Photo ID:
|8220334
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-VV695-1183
|Resolution:
|4891x3494
|Size:
|963.31 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
This work, 79th FS “Tigers” charge into Bamboo Eagle [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
