U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 515th Air Mobility Element load cargo onto a C-130 Hercules at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada to be used by the 79th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) in Bamboo Eagle (BE) 24-1 Jan. 26, 2023. The 79th FGS deployed to March Air Reserve Base, California, for BE 24-1 to train in a combat-representative training environment alongside sister services and allied partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 16:06 Photo ID: 8220334 VIRIN: 240126-F-VV695-1183 Resolution: 4891x3494 Size: 963.31 KB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 79th FS “Tigers” charge into Bamboo Eagle [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.