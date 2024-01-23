Yokota honors host nation traditions during Japan Culture Day

Members of the Yokota community watch as a performer dressed as a lion walks around during Japanese Culture Day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. During “Shishimai” or “lion dance,” the lions may “bite” people on the head to bring good luck. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

