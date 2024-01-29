Yokota honors host nation traditions during Japan Culture Day

A member of the local community performs a traditional Japanese dance during Japanese Culture Day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. Attendees enjoyed many festivities including a drum performance from the Samurai Taiko Team, mochi pounding, kimono wearing, a tea ceremony, as well as “Kagami-biraki”, a sake barrel opening from distinguished guests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP