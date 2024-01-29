A member of the local community performs a traditional Japanese dance during Japanese Culture Day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. Attendees enjoyed many festivities including a drum performance from the Samurai Taiko Team, mochi pounding, kimono wearing, a tea ceremony, as well as “Kagami-biraki”, a sake barrel opening from distinguished guests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 22:54
|Photo ID:
|8215121
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-JB191-1308
|Resolution:
|1581x1265
|Size:
|169.55 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota honors host nation traditions during Japan Culture Day [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Samantha White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
