Yokota honors host nation traditions during Japan Culture Day

A member of the Japanese Welfare Association provides food to a member of the Yokota community during Japan Culture Day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. Yokota’s Japanese employees and local community enjoyed O-Zoni and O-shiruko, which are traditional Japanese dishes made with mochi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

