Yokota honors host nation traditions during Japan Culture Day

U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, and members of the Japanese Welfare Association perform a “Kagami-biraki”, or sake barrel opening ceremony during Japanese Culture Day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. “Kagami-biraki” is started when the lid of a large sake barrel is broken by wooden mallets and the sake is served to everyone present. It signifies opening the door for good fortune. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

