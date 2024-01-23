Yokota honors host nation traditions during Japan Culture Day

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mark Wagner, 374th Contracting Squadron commander, celebrates after pounding rice to make mochi during Japan Culture Day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. The Japanese tradition of “mochitsuki” is done by pounding rice into making mochi, and serves as a symbol of good fortune into the new year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

