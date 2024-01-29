Yokota honors host nation traditions during Japan Culture Day

Members of the Yokota community take part in Japan Culture Day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. The Japanese Welfare Association has been hosting this event since 2013 at Ofukuroya, the Japanese dining facility for local Japanese employees on Yokota Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)
