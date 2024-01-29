Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota honors host nation traditions during Japan Culture Day [Image 6 of 9]

    Yokota honors host nation traditions during Japan Culture Day

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Yokota community take part in Japan Culture Day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. The Japanese Welfare Association has been hosting this event since 2013 at Ofukuroya, the Japanese dining facility for local Japanese employees on Yokota Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 22:54
    VIRIN: 240126-F-JB191-1258
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, Yokota honors host nation traditions during Japan Culture Day [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Samantha White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Yokota
    Japanese Culture
    Community
    Japanese Traditions
    Japanese Culture Day

