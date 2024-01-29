Yokota honors host nation traditions during Japan Culture Day

A pair of armored samurai pose for a photo with members of the local community during Japan Culture Day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. Armored samurai have historical significance in Japanese culture as warriors, and portray an image of honor, strength, loyalty, and discipline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

