Yokota honors host nation traditions during Japan Culture Day

Taiko drummers perform for attendees of Japan Culture Day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. Shrines and temples across Japan display taiko drums as a symbol of purification and to dispel evil spirits. Dating back as early as the 6th century, taiko drums played a sacred role in rituals and festivals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

Date Taken: 01.26.2024
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
by A1C Samantha White