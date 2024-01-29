Yokota honors host nation traditions during Japan Culture Day

A member of the local community tries on a kimono during Japan Culture Day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. Kimonos date back to the Heian period, dating from the years 794-1185 and symbolized your status in society, class, wealth and age with the style, fabric, and colors of certain kimonos. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)
