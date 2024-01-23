U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, greets the exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 contingency response team during a visit at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 27, 2024. Klein visited March ARB to observe and discuss the operations leading up to BE 24-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 20:20
|Photo ID:
|8214985
|VIRIN:
|240127-F-VV695-1065
|Resolution:
|4783x3416
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Klein visits March ARB [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT