    Maj. Gen. Klein visits March ARB [Image 4 of 10]

    Maj. Gen. Klein visits March ARB

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein and Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander and command chief, listen to a brief from the Agile Flag contingency response team during a visit at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 27, 2024. Klein and his team visited March ARB to observe and discuss the methods and tactics being exercised during Agile Flag 24-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    March ARB
    Air Force
    Training
    Contingency Response
    BENAFB

