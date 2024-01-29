Maj. Gen. Klein visits March ARB

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein and Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander and command chief, listen to a brief from the Agile Flag contingency response team during a visit at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 27, 2024. Klein and his team visited March ARB to observe and discuss the methods and tactics being exercised during Agile Flag 24-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

