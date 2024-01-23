Maj. Gen. Klein visits March ARB

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary McNair, 621st Contingency Response Squadron contingency response team chief, briefs U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center command chief, during a visit at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 27, 2024. The Bamboo Eagle 24-1 CRT explained the methods and technologies being used to ensure all participating branches and allied nations can maximize their effectiveness during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

