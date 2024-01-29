Maj. Gen. Klein visits March ARB

Airmen assigned to the exercise Agile Flag 24-1 contingency response team greet U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, in formation during a visit at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 27, 2024. A CRT consists of a diverse group of Airmen capable of deploying to remote forward operating locations and establishing aircraft operations rapidly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

