Maj. Gen. Klein visits March ARB

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, is briefed by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary McNair, 621st Contingency Response Squadron contingency response team chief, during a visit at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 27, 2024. The CRT explained how they’ve established communication in a simulated forward deployed environment to ensure communication during exercise Bamboo-Eagle 24-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

Date Taken: 01.27.2024 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US