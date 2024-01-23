Maj. Gen. Klein visits March ARB

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Smith, 821st Contingency Response (CR) Squadron CR team chief, briefs U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, during a visit at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 27, 2024. Klein visited March ARB to learn about the operations taking place in training exercise Agile Flag 24-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

