Maj. Gen. Klein visits March ARB

The U.S. Air Force 721st Contingency Response Squadron contingency response team briefs U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, during a visit at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 27, 2024. The CRT explained how the tactical diversity of the Airmen within the unit helped them overcome challenges and achieve mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

