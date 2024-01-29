The U.S. Air Force 721st Contingency Response Squadron contingency response team briefs U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, during a visit at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 27, 2024. The CRT explained how the tactical diversity of the Airmen within the unit helped them overcome challenges and achieve mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 20:20
|Photo ID:
|8214976
|VIRIN:
|240127-F-VV695-1617
|Resolution:
|5545x3961
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Klein visits March ARB [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
