U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, greets members of the Bamboo Eagle 24-1 contingency response team during a visit at March Air Reserve Base, California, Jan. 27, 2024. Klein visited the CRT to learn more about the execution of Air Force strategic concepts prior to exercise BE 24-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 20:20
|Photo ID:
|8214984
|VIRIN:
|240127-F-VV695-1156
|Resolution:
|4604x3289
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Klein visits March ARB [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
